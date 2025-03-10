Finland allocates €16 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Finland is providing an additional €16 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine which will be distributed through the UN and the Red Cross.

Source: Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Finland has allocated another €16 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine from its budget designated for supporting the country.

The funds will be channelled through UN humanitarian organisations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Quote from Finnish Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio: "Finland has supported Ukraine’s humanitarian needs since the first day of Russia’s war of aggression and will continue to do so going forward. The need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine is great, and our assistance is important."

More details: Ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war, Finland announced a €4.5 million contribution to a fund supporting Ukraine which is backed by nine countries in total.

Background: Sweden recently announced approximately €2 million in funding to support opportunities for women in Ukraine.

