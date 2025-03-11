All Sections
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers over past day

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 07:04
Soldier launching fire.Stock photo: Getty images

Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 11 tanks and 75 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 887,620 (+1,300) military personnel;
  • 10,303 (+11) tanks;
  • 21,423 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,346 (+75) artillery systems;
  • 1,313 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,103 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 28,801 (+198) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,121 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 40,205 (+134) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,775 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

CasualtiesGeneral Staff
