Russia loses 1,300 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 07:04
Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 11 tanks and 75 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 887,620 (+1,300) military personnel;
- 10,303 (+11) tanks;
- 21,423 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,346 (+75) artillery systems;
- 1,313 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,103 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 28,801 (+198) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 40,205 (+134) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,775 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
