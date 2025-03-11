Russia loses 1,300 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 1,300 soldiers killed and wounded, 11 tanks and 75 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 887,620 (+1,300) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,303 (+11) tanks;

tanks; 21,423 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 24,346 (+75) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,313 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,103 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

28,801 (+198) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,121 (+1) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

40,205 (+134) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,775 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

