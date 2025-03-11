All Sections
Iceland allocates over €2m to support Ukraine's energy system

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 11 March 2025, 10:52
Stock photo: Getty Images

Iceland has transferred more than €2 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, bringing the country's total contribution to the fund to more than €5.6 million.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry pointed out that during 2023-2024, Iceland made four tranches of contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

These funds were used to purchase equipment needed by fuel and energy sector companies in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko thanked Iceland for its assistance to the Ukrainian energy system.

Background:

  • Italy will contribute €13 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, as per an agreement signed recently.
  • It also became known that Ukraine and France have approved 19 projects to rebuild Ukraine's critical infrastructure as part of a €200 million agreement.

Icelandaid for Ukraine
