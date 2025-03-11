Russians attack Sumy Oblast, killing one person and injuring six more

Russian troops have attacked Sumy Oblast using artillery, mortars, guided aerial bombs and drones. The attack has killed a civilian and injured six other people, including police officers.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration with reference to its head, Volodymyr Artiukh

Quote: "The enemy attacked the territory of Sumy Oblast with practically all types of weapons – multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery systems and mortars, guided aerial bombs and drones. FPV drones and UAVs with fragmentation grenades were used the most, which sadly resulted in a fatality, as one civilian was killed. The person was hit by an FPV drone. Doctors were unable to save their life, and the person died in an ambulance."

Details: Artiukh also said that six people were injured, including police officers. In addition, the Russians destroyed a car.

Background: As a result of the Russian drone attack, residential buildings in Kyiv Oblast, as well as warehouses and agricultural machinery in Kharkiv Oblast, were damaged. Two people were injured.

