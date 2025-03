State Emergency Service worker inside a building that was on fire. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Sumy City Military Administration has reported that a drone has hit the city's infrastructure, causing a fire.

Source: Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar

Details: Kobzar noted that the drone had struck a warehouse building.

A fire broke out and all services were working at the scene.

He added that there is currently no information about casualties.

