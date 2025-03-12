All Sections
Collision of two vessels near UK: container ship's captain turned out to be Russian citizen

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 March 2025, 11:35
Collision of two vessels at sea. Photo: Getty Images

The captain of the container ship Solong, which collided with a tanker in the North Sea off the coast of the United Kingdom, is a Russian citizen, as reported by the ship's owners. The statement comes after police announced the arrest of one person on suspicion of manslaughter by negligence in relation to the incident.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Sky News

Details: The Ernst Russ shipping company reported that the other crew members were citizens of Russia and the Philippines.

Humberside police said the 59-year-old man is in custody pending an investigation and officers are speaking to those involved to find out what happened.

The police added that investigators have launched a criminal investigation into Monday's collision between the Stena Immaculate and the Solong off the East Yorkshire coast and are working with the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

The Stena Immaculate was carrying jet fuel and was chartered by the US military at the time of the collision.

Background:

  • The accident occurred on the morning of 10 March off the coast of the United Kingdom in the North Sea. A US-flagged oil tanker and a Portuguese-flagged cargo ship collided. 
  • Aviation fuel from the tanker spilled into the sea as a result of the accident. The extent of the environmental disaster is still unknown. 
  • One of the crew members of the cargo vessel has been reported missing.

Advertisement:
