3 killed, 2 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

On 12 March, three civilians have been killed and two others injured as a result of Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On the morning of 12 March 2025, the residential area of Pokrovsk has been attacked by the army of the aggressor state, where a woman, 50, sustained a shrapnel wound to the head."

Details: Later, the Russians bombarded the city again, killing a man aged 38.

The Russians also hit Myrnohrad, killing a man aged 39.

In addition, another attack on a residential building killed a man, 62, and injured his wife, 61, in the back. The sort of weapon utilised is currently being determined.

The prosecutor's office initiated criminal procedures for war crimes under Article 438.1.2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

