All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

3 killed, 2 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 12 March 2025, 14:27
3 killed, 2 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast
Smoke. Stock photo: Getty Images

On 12 March, three civilians have been killed and two others injured as a result of Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On the morning of 12 March 2025, the residential area of Pokrovsk has been attacked by the army of the aggressor state, where a woman, 50, sustained a shrapnel wound to the head."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, the Russians bombarded the city again, killing a man aged 38.

The Russians also hit Myrnohrad, killing a man aged 39.

In addition, another attack on a residential building killed a man, 62, and injured his wife, 61, in the back. The sort of weapon utilised is currently being determined.

The prosecutor's office initiated criminal procedures for war crimes under Article 438.1.2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:
Russians attack Ukraine with 2 missiles and 178 UAVs overnight
Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 12 injured
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Four people, including two children, killed in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast
Russians drop aerial bomb on city in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and injuring four
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring 4 people, including mother and her son – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:43
Russians attack Ukraine with 2 missiles and 178 UAVs overnight
08:29
Russia kills and injures 20 civilians in Kherson Oblast in just one day
08:12
US to impose new entry restrictions on citizens from 43 countries, including Russia and Belarus – NYT
07:19
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day
06:30
Putin seeks to prolong war, unlikely to agree to any ceasefire – ISW
03:46
UpdatedRussian drone hit nine-storey building in Chernihiv – video
03:16
Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera
23:52
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale drone attack on Sumy, causing power outages
23:33
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 12 injured
23:19
Russian drones hit energy sector in Odesa Oblast again: Chornomorsk left without power
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: