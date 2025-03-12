Zelenskyy: Elections will take place after the war ends and martial law is lifted

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 12 March that elections in Ukraine will be held only after the war ends and martial law is lifted and pledged that there would be no deliberate postponement.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to Ukrainian journalists

Quote: "After the war ends, martial law will be lifted. And after that, elections will be held in accordance with Ukrainian law."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda was not invited to talk to the president. The President's Office also restricts UP's access to events involving the head of state.

Zelenskyy emphasised that "no one will intentionally delay anything" and stressed the importance of achieving a ceasefire on the front line, noting that Ukraine is ready for this step.

Quote: "But if it is a full ceasefire everywhere, considering whom we are dealing with and our experience of previous years, then technical assistance is needed. Our partners have assured us of this and the parties have discussed it. This is very important."

More details: Zeleskyy added that during the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the US, a plan for ending the war would be prepared.

Quote: "A step-by-step plan, with security guarantees for the Ukrainian side. And if all this is done, then after the preparation of this plan, in any case, there will be a phased implementation that will lead to the end of the war."

Background:

At the beginning of February, Zelenskyy also stated that elections in Ukraine are very important but can only take place after the hot phase of the war ends and martial law is lifted.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could hold elections this year if hostilities cease and strong security guarantees are established to deter Russia from resuming aggression.

Two former US officials confirmed to Reuters that the US had raised the issue of holding elections in Ukraine in 2023 and 2024 with senior Ukrainian officials.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, stated that, at present, the necessity of holding elections in Ukraine by the end of 2025 has not been discussed with the American side. However, she emphasised that if the administration of US President Donald Trump raises this issue, Ukraine is ready for dialogue.

