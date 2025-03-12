All Sections
Russians hit warehouse of Delivery logistics company in Sumy

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 12 March 2025, 16:16
Russians hit warehouse of Delivery logistics company in Sumy
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Facebook of the Delivery company

The warehouse of the logistics company Delivery in Sumy was directly hit during a Russian attack at around 23:00 on 11 March.

Source: Delivery on Facebook

Details: No casualties were reported, but cargo was lost and damaged, mainly for customers from Hlukhiv and Shostka.

"We will fully compensate our customers for the losses. We also reiterate the importance of insuring cargo for its real value, which is a guarantee of compensation in case of damage," the statement said.

Background: On 6 March, the Nova Poshta terminal in Sumy was destroyed in a Russian drone attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

