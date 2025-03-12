All Sections
German foreign minister highlights G7's crucial role in countering Putin's aims in Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 12 March 2025, 19:01
Stock Photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has stated that the G7 countries played a crucial role in preventing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin from achieving his objectives in Ukraine.

Source: German Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Before departing for the G7 meeting in Canada, Baerbock said that since Putin brought war to Europe, the G7 has been a "workhorse in crisis management as it is a powerful and reliable format".

Quote from Baerbock: "The fact that Putin has still not achieved his war aims in Ukraine is due first and foremost to the courage of the Ukrainians, but it is also thanks to the united support of the G7." 

Details: Baerbock noted that after the Munich meeting on the sidelines of the security conference, this would be the second G7 meeting under Canada's presidency and with the new US administration. She described such close exchanges as not only important but also urgently necessary.

Quote from Baerbock: "We will do more to promote our security and defence in Europe in the future. After all, a new age of ruthlessness has dawned. A time when those around the world who do not share our values, who do not want peace, who believe only in the law of the strong, are watching very closely to see whether we are able to maintain our unity and rules-based order." 

Background:

  • In February, the G7 countries failed to approve a joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to sharp disagreements with Washington's position.
  • Earlier, it was reported that the US had refused to name Russia as the aggressor in the G7 statement on the third anniversary of the full-scale war.
  • On 11 March, reports indicated that the United States opposed using harsh language in joint G7 statements in order not to hinder its efforts to persuade Russia and Ukraine to come to the negotiating table.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

