US opposes harsh language in G7 statements on Russia in order not to harm peace talks

The United States is opposed to using harsh language in joint G7 statements in order not to hinder its efforts to persuade Russia and Ukraine to come to the negotiating table.

Source: Reuters with reference to statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reuters noted that G7 foreign ministers would meet in Quebec from 12 to 14 March.

According to the agency’s sources, Canada initially expected the G7 to agree on a joint statement covering the Russo-Ukrainian war, the situation in the Middle East and relations with China. In addition, Canada had hoped for a separate declaration on the G7's efforts to combat Russia's so-called shadow fleet.

However, diplomats say it proved extremely difficult this time to agree on the full text of the final communiqué, and some are not ruling out the possibility that the parties may not reach a compromise.

The sources indicated that the US insists on removing references to sanctions and Russia's war against Ukraine from the text but still demands tougher language regarding China.

The three diplomats said that the United States also opposes a separate statement on Russia's shadow fleet.

Commenting on this, Rubio said that there were always controversial issues, adding that Washington could not sign anything that would prevent Russia and Ukraine from coming to the negotiating table.

"We feel like antagonistic language sometimes makes it harder to bring parties to the table, especially since we're the only ones right now that seem to be in a position to make talks like that possible," Rubio said.

Rubio expressed confidence that the G7 would eventually agree on a meaningful and unifying document without "undermining our ability to bring both sides to the table".

Background:

In February, the G7 countries failed to approve a joint statement on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to sharp disagreements with Washington's position.

Earlier, it was reported that the US had refused to name Russia as the aggressor in the G7 statement on the third anniversary of the full-scale war.

Bloomberg stated that the United States even threatened to withdraw its support for the joint statement of the G7 states.

