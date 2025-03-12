All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 12 March 2025, 20:10
Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that there is global interest in Ukrainian weapon developments and technological weapon manufacturing capabilities.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address

Quote: "Right now, there is enormous interest from our friends around the world in Ukrainian developments, in our capabilities, in our technological manufacturing.

Advertisement:

Ukrainians have shown in this war how much drones can do to protect positions and save lives, demonstrating the importance of continuously developing the unmanned component. Of course, this will be our economic advantage in relations with other partners."

Details: Zelesnkyy reported that he had held a technological Staff meeting on long-range strikes by Ukrainian drones.

"We analysed their recent use: the quality of strikes, the results and the most effective drone models. There were military personnel, government representatives, and, importantly, our drone and weapon manufacturers," Zelenskyy noted.

He said that there is a need to enhance the ability of weapons to overcome Russian electronic warfare and air defence systems.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyyweaponsinvestments
Advertisement:
Russians attack Ukraine with 2 missiles and 178 UAVs overnight
Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 12 injured
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on mineral deal: No secrets behind the scenes, Ukraine ready to sign
Zelenskyy explains how security guarantees for Ukraine will be further discussed
Zelenskyy expects strong steps from US if Russia refuses ceasefire
RECENT NEWS
08:43
Russians attack Ukraine with 2 missiles and 178 UAVs overnight
08:29
Russia kills and injures 20 civilians in Kherson Oblast in just one day
08:12
US to impose new entry restrictions on citizens from 43 countries, including Russia and Belarus – NYT
07:19
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day
06:30
Putin seeks to prolong war, unlikely to agree to any ceasefire – ISW
03:46
UpdatedRussian drone hit nine-storey building in Chernihiv – video
03:16
Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera
23:52
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale drone attack on Sumy, causing power outages
23:33
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 12 injured
23:19
Russian drones hit energy sector in Odesa Oblast again: Chornomorsk left without power
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: