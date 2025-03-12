Zelenskyy: There is huge interest in Ukrainian weapon developments worldwide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that there is global interest in Ukrainian weapon developments and technological weapon manufacturing capabilities.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address

Quote: "Right now, there is enormous interest from our friends around the world in Ukrainian developments, in our capabilities, in our technological manufacturing.

Ukrainians have shown in this war how much drones can do to protect positions and save lives, demonstrating the importance of continuously developing the unmanned component. Of course, this will be our economic advantage in relations with other partners."

Details: Zelesnkyy reported that he had held a technological Staff meeting on long-range strikes by Ukrainian drones.

"We analysed their recent use: the quality of strikes, the results and the most effective drone models. There were military personnel, government representatives, and, importantly, our drone and weapon manufacturers," Zelenskyy noted.

He said that there is a need to enhance the ability of weapons to overcome Russian electronic warfare and air defence systems.

