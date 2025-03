Russians attack village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: man injured

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 12 March, injuring a 50-year-old man.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A summer kitchen was destroyed by tubed artillery, and a fire broke out at the scene."

Details: The man suffered a concussion and was taken to a medical facility.

