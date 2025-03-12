Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix sign memorandum

Swedish and Ukrainian defence companies Saab and Radionix have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding their intention to form a strategic partnership in the field of sensors and defence electronics to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Details: The cooperation will involve the development and maintenance of sensors and defence electronics, leveraging the strengths of both companies.

Radionix will provide valuable expertise in radar and optical targeting equipment, while Saab will contribute its experience in the defence industry and knowledge in these technological areas.

