Russian troops most active on Pokrovsk front in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 138 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 13 March

Quote: "The enemy launched 2 missile strikes and 98 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas yesterday [on 12 March], firing 3 missiles and dropping 150 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out more than 5,200 bombardments, of which 147 were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,283 kamikaze drones in their attacks."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces have carried out eight attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched seven attacks and tried to advance near the settlements of Myrne, Kolodiazi and Hrekivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defence forces and Russian troops clashed one time near the town of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces mounted 19 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Leonidivka, Druzhba and Ozarianivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 Russian attacks near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Dachenske, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops launched 10 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Pryvilne and Novodarivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Piatykhatky, Kamianske and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces conducted no active offensive operations.

In the operational zone on the Kursk front, Ukrainian troops have repelled 17 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 334 artillery bombardments, of which 12 were from multiple-launch rocket systems, delivered 29 airstrikes and used 33 guided aerial bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

