Finland announces new €200 million military aid package for Ukraine

Finland has announced a new, 28th military aid package for Ukraine, worth about €200 million.

Source: Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov

Details: The package must be approved by the Finnish government and president.

Advertisement:

"As in the past, the content of the aid package is not disclosed in detail. However, we can say that this time it includes, among other things, artillery ammunition, which is in great demand," said Häkkänen.

He noted that in Finland "there is broad political support and national unanimity on the issue of helping Ukraine".

"It is also valuable that we have been able to combine support for Ukraine with strengthening domestic supply security through the industrial support programme," the Finnish minister added.

During the meeting, Häkkänen and Umierov also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation between the two countries' defence ministries.

The document aims to deepen defence cooperation. The areas of closer cooperation include defence materials, information exchange, research and innovation, ammunition production, etc.

Background:

In January, Finland announced its 27th military aid package worth almost €200 million.

It was also reported that Finland is supporting the second phase (2025-2027) of the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU) with a contribution of €4.5 million.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!