Finland to provide Ukraine with new military aid package worth almost €200 million

Finland will provide Ukraine with the 27th batch of military aid worth almost €200 million.

Source: Finland's Defence Ministry in a press release, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Finnish president decided on the new aid package on 31 January 2025, following a government proposal.

The replacement of the equipment provided in this batch is estimated to cost Finland approximately €198 million. The total value of defence equipment that Finland has supplied to Ukraine so far is €2.5 billion.

"This package worth almost €200 million has been formed in close cooperation with the Ukrainians. We're providing precisely the kind of support that will help Ukraine defend itself in the acute situation at the front.

We must not loosen our grip, but rather, at this very moment, support must be further strengthened. I've discussed this with my Northern European colleagues this week, and everyone is on the same page. Defence assistance upholds the right of independent nations to exist and safeguards human lives in Ukraine," said Defence Minister Antti Häkkinen.

For operational reasons and to ensure the safe delivery of the aid, the Ministry of Defence, as usual, refrained from providing additional details about the specific contents, delivery methods or schedule of the aid.

Both Ukraine's needs and the resource situation of the Finnish Defence Forces have been taken into account when arranging the aid.

"It depends on us, Europeans, how security in Europe will develop. Ensuring Ukraine's independence and defence capability is the most important element in this process now," the Finnish defence minister explained.

Background:

In early December, Finland provided Ukraine with the 26th batch of defence aid consisting of winter gear.

In early January, Finland delivered a truck containing personal protective equipment and chemical detectors to Ukraine's emergency services.

