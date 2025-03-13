Ukraine sends batch of flour to Syria under Grain from Ukraine programme

Ukraine has shipped another batch of humanitarian aid comprising 3,850 tonnes of flour as part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Grain from Ukraine programme.

Source: Vitalii Koval, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

Quote from Vitalii Koval: "Another batch of humanitarian aid has arrived in Syria. Together with the UN World Food Programme, the flour will be distributed to local bakeries. In total, the Ukrainian flour will be enough to feed almost 60,000 people for six months."

Details: The minister recalled that Ukraine has previously delivered 500 tonnes of wheat flour to 33,250 families in Syria.

Background:

In January, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Agriculture Minister Vitalii Koval agreed to coordinate efforts to scale up the Grain from Ukraine programme and transform it into Food from Ukraine.

Austria contributed €2 million to the Grain from Ukraine food programme.

