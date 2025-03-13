All Sections
Sweden to provide Ukraine with about US$138 million for recovery and development, Reuters reports

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 13 March 2025, 15:56
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Sweden will allocate assistance to Ukraine to help the country recover, develop and meet urgent humanitarian needs.

Source: Reuters, citing Sweden's Minister for International Development, Benjamin Dousa, in a statement on Thursday 13 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dousa stated that Sweden will allocate over SEK 1.4 billion (approximately US$137.7 million) to Ukraine to support recovery and development efforts and address urgent humanitarian needs.

He noted that this aid package, Sweden's largest civilian aid programme in history, provides support for rebuilding destroyed infrastructure, mine clearance and training for healthcare workers in Ukraine.

"Support for Ukraine is a matter of solidarity, but also of Sweden's security. The last few weeks have not been easy. It has never been clearer that we can no longer take the world's support for Ukraine for granted," Dousa concluded.

Background: 

  • On 8 March, Sweden announced the allocation of around €2 million to develop opportunities for women in Ukraine.
  • On 12 March, it was reported that Norway would provide €16 million for infrastructure and energy efficiency projects across several Ukrainian regions, contributing to the recovery process.

