Sweden allocates €2 million to develop opportunities for women in Ukraine

Sweden is allocating about €2 million to develop opportunities for women in Ukraine.

Source: Swedish Embassy in Ukraine on X (Twitter) on International Women's Day

"Today, Sweden is launching a new support to UN Women Ukraine in the amount of SEK 22.5 million to promote the empowerment of women in Ukraine," the embassy said.

"We pay tribute to the Ukrainian women who bravely defend their country and Europe as military and humanitarian workers, entrepreneurs and political leaders," the statement said.

In 2025, Sweden will chair the board of the UN Women platform, which oversees projects on gender equality and the development of opportunities for women around the world.

Background: On the third anniversary of the full-scale war, Swedish officials announced plans to provide Ukraine with air defence systems worth US$113 million.

