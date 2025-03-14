All Sections
Austria to allocate millions of euros to Ukraine for mine clearance and grain delivery

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 14 March 2025, 12:21
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Vienna will allocate €5 million to Ukraine for mine clearance efforts and €2 million for grain delivery following a visit by Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger to Kyiv on Friday 14 March.

Source: Austrian newspaper Die Presse, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Meinl-Reisinger is reported to have arrived on a visit to Ukraine on 14 March.

She announced that Austria will allocate €5 million to assist Ukraine in clearing agricultural land of landmines and explosives and €2 million to deliver Ukrainian grain to Middle Eastern countries in need.

Immediately after arriving in Kyiv, Meinl-Reisinger and her Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, laid flowers at the wall of remembrance for the fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

 
Meinl-Reisinger and Sybiha.
Photo: Die Presse

The agenda for Meinl-Reisinger's visit includes a meeting with the Ukrainian leadership, specifically with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Background: In her first telephone conversation with Sybiha after taking up her post, she reaffirmed "Austria's full commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity".

