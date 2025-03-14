Austria's new foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

Austria's new Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger is on a visit to Ukraine. She arrived in Kyiv on 14 March.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Vasyl Khymynets, Ukraine's Ambassador to Austria, on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Welcome to Kyiv, dear minister."

Details: Khymynets posted a photo with Meinl-Reisinger at Kyiv's railway station.

Meinl-Reisinger plans to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and visit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile in 2024.

A reception will be held at the Austrian Embassy, attended by representatives from business and humanitarian organisations.

European Pravda reiterated that this is the second foreign trip for Meinl-Reisinger since taking office on 3 March. Her first foreign trip was to Brussels, where she held talks with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Background:

On 5 March, Meinl-Reisinger spoke to Sybiha by phone and reaffirmed Austria's "full commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity".

On 3 March, the new Austrian government led by Chancellor Christian Stocker was sworn in after a five-month political crisis.

