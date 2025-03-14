All Sections
EU eyes new restrictions against Russia's shadow fleet and energy industry in 17th sanctions package, source says

Iryna Kutielieva, Stepan HaftkoFriday, 14 March 2025, 13:27
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Union is reported to be working on a new package of sanctions against Russia, the 17th in a series, with sources revealing what it may include.

Source: European Pravda, citing a European diplomat

Details: The source stated that the new sanctions package may prioritise additional measures against the Russian shadow fleet and impose restrictions on Russia’s transit routes through the Baltic Sea.

"Transit routes through the Baltic Sea are crucial for the Russian economy. We know that the shadow fleet also plays a pivotal role. We really want to do everything possible to stop it or limit it," the European Pravda source said.

In addition, the new package may include sanctions against the Russian energy sector.

The source also expressed concern that each new package of sanctions is becoming increasingly difficult to adopt.

"We need unanimity to move forward with the 17th package. This may not be easy, given how challenging it's been for us to get the existing individual sanctions against Russia extended," he said.

Background: 

  • On 24 February 2025, the European Union adopted its 16th package of sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine, marking the third anniversary of the 2022 full-scale invasion.
  • Earlier, a European Pravda source said that EU ambassadors agreed on Friday to extend a number of EU sanctions against Russia after reaching an agreement with Hungary, which had intended to block the decision.
  • The sources noted that the following individuals had been removed from the sanctions list: Vladimir Rashevsky, former head of EuroChem, one of the largest fertiliser producers; Gulbakhor Ismailova, sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov; businessman Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor; and Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev.

