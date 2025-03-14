All Sections
Source names Russians removed from EU sanctions list due to pressure from Hungary

Tetyana Vysotska, Iryna KutielievaFriday, 14 March 2025, 12:21
EU flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

European Pravda, citing a European diplomat, has reported that the European Union, under pressure from Hungary, had removed from its sanctions lists the names of Vladimir Rashevsky (former head of one of the largest producers of mineral fertilisers, Eurochem), Gulbakhor Ismailova, sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, Russian oligarch Viatcheslav Kantor, and Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev.

Source: European Pravda, citing a European diplomat on condition of anonymity

Details: The source said that Rashevsky's removal from the list was agreed upon last week and did not cause any disputes or disagreements.

It is worth noting that in July 2024, the EU Court of Justice granted Rashevsky's claim to be removed from the EU sanctions list.

Mikhail Degtyarev has been under EU sanctions since 2014 for supporting the pro-Russian militants of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic [self-proclaimed and non-recognised quasi-state formation in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast – ed.]. Currently, more than 20 countries have imposed personal sanctions on him for supporting the invasion of Ukraine.

According to several media outlets, oligarch Usmanov's sister, Gulbahor Ismailova, owns some of his foreign assets, and Vyacheslav Kantor is called a Russian oligarch with close ties to Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Background:

  • Earlier, a European Pravda source said that EU ambassadors agreed on Friday to extend a series of EU sanctions against Russia after reaching an agreement with Hungary, which had intended to block the decision.
  • Bloomberg reported that Budapest withdrew its objection after three people were removed from the sanctions list at its insistence. 

