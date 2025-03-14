All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister: Ukraine is already forming team to monitor potential ceasefire with Russia

Stepan HaftkoFriday, 14 March 2025, 15:03
Ukraine's foreign minister: Ukraine is already forming team to monitor potential ceasefire with Russia
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Screenshot 

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a joint press conference with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, has announced the preparation of a team that will monitor the ceasefire with Russia.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from Sybiha: "We have already essentially started forming the national team that will develop the appropriate action plans to ensure proper control over a possible ceasefire. This is a very complex process."

Details: Sybiha said that after returning from Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian delegation immediately briefed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the outcomes of the talks with American representatives.

Sybiha emphasised that Ukraine already has bitter experience from negotiations with Russia during the Minsk process, when Russia violated the ceasefire agreements at least 25 times.

For this reason, he stated, Ukraine must be prepared for any possible provocations from the Russians.

Quote from Sybiha: "Now everything will be directed towards ensuring that the Ukrainian side has its teams and relevant preparations ready. I mean, including the future vision of agreements or a plan of action to achieve a just, lasting peace for Ukraine. And, of course, the parameters and scope of the security guarantees package for Ukraine." 

Foreign Affairs Ministry
