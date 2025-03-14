Man injured in Russian bombardment of Kherson city centre
Friday, 14 March 2025, 15:19
Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb on the centre of the city of Kherson on 14 March, leaving a 23-year-old man injured.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Prokudin reported that Russian forces had damaged social infrastructure facilities and shops and destroyed civilian vehicles.
Quote: "A person is known to have been injured. A 23-year-old resident of Kherson has been taken to hospital with a mine-blast injury. He is being examined by doctors."
