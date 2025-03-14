Man injured in Russian bombardment of Kherson city centre

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kherson on 14 March. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb on the centre of the city of Kherson on 14 March, leaving a 23-year-old man injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Prokudin reported that Russian forces had damaged social infrastructure facilities and shops and destroyed civilian vehicles.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A person is known to have been injured. A 23-year-old resident of Kherson has been taken to hospital with a mine-blast injury. He is being examined by doctors."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!