Austria's new foreign minister meets with Zelenskyy
Friday, 14 March 2025, 16:58
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Austria's new foreign minister, who was visiting Ukraine for the first time in this capacity.
Source: Meinl-Reisinger on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Meinl-Reisinger posted a photo from her meeting with the president of Ukraine in Kyiv.
Quote: "Honoured to meet with President Zelenskyy. Stressed Austria’s strong support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine backed by support of the international community. It is up to Russia to end its war of aggression."
Background:
- During a briefing alongside her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Meinl-Reisinger emphasised that peace is more than just a temporary cessation of hostilities and reaffirmed her support for the principle that there should be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine and no discussions about Europe's future without Europe.
- She also announced that Austria would allocate €5 million to Ukraine for demining efforts and €2 million for grain delivery.
