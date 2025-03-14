Austria's new foreign minister meets with Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Austria's new foreign minister, who was visiting Ukraine for the first time in this capacity.

Source: Meinl-Reisinger on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Meinl-Reisinger posted a photo from her meeting with the president of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Quote: "Honoured to meet with President Zelenskyy. Stressed Austria’s strong support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine backed by support of the international community. It is up to Russia to end its war of aggression."

Background:

During a briefing alongside her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Meinl-Reisinger emphasised that peace is more than just a temporary cessation of hostilities and reaffirmed her support for the principle that there should be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine and no discussions about Europe's future without Europe.

She also announced that Austria would allocate €5 million to Ukraine for demining efforts and €2 million for grain delivery.

