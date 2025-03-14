All Sections
Austria's new foreign minister meets with Zelenskyy

Mariya YemetsFriday, 14 March 2025, 16:58
Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Beate Meinl-Reisinger. Photo: Meinl-Reisinger on X (Twitter)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Austria's new foreign minister, who was visiting Ukraine for the first time in this capacity.

Source: Meinl-Reisinger on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Meinl-Reisinger posted a photo from her meeting with the president of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Quote: "Honoured to meet with President Zelenskyy. Stressed Austria’s strong support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine backed by support of the international community. It is up to Russia to end its war of aggression."

Background:

  • During a briefing alongside her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Meinl-Reisinger emphasised that peace is more than just a temporary cessation of hostilities and reaffirmed her support for the principle that there should be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine and no discussions about Europe's future without Europe.
  • She also announced that Austria would allocate €5 million to Ukraine for demining efforts and €2 million for grain delivery.

