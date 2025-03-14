All Sections
Ukrainian special forces troops kill 10 Russian soldiers and take trophies in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 March 2025, 17:29
Ukrainian special forces troops kill 10 Russian soldiers and take trophies in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
Ukrainian soldiers raiding the Russians. Photo: Screenshot

Ten Russian troops have been killed in a special operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast, carried out by soldiers from the 6th Ranger Regiment of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Special Operations Forces

Details: The press service stressed that meticulous planning and strong cohesion among Ukrainian soldiers enabled them to successfully raid Russian positions. They effectively cleared the Russian military’s dugouts, leaving no chance for resistance.

As a result of the raid, Ukrainian troops also seized weapons and special equipment as trophies, the press service reported.

Background: Ukraine's General Staff denied claims suggesting that Ukrainian troops were surrounded in Kursk Oblast, as previously asserted by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Special Operations ForcesKursk Oblast
Special Operations Forces
