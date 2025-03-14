All Sections
Estonia openly calls for Hungary's EU voting rights to be suspended

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 March 2025, 18:55
Estonian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has called for the suspension of Hungary’s voting rights in the Council of the European Union due to its systematic actions against Europe’s common interests.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Tsahkna was commenting on the fact that the extension of the EU sanctions list for another six months was delayed by Hungary’s demands, resulting in three Russian oligarchs being taken off the list.

Advertisement:

Quote from Tsahkna: "For political reasons, Hungary made the extension of sanctions conditional on the removal of Russian business figures Viatcheslav Kantor, Mikhail Degtyarev and Gulbakhor Ismailova from the sanctions list." 

Details: Tsahkna stressed that there is no justification for lifting or easing sanctions against Russia, as it has not abandoned its goal of seizing Ukraine and reshaping Europe’s security architecture.

Quote from Tsahkna: "Hungary is systematically working against the common security interests of Europe, and therefore, we must quickly take specific steps and move forward with the Article 7 procedure, that is, suspending Hungary's voting rights." 

Details: Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union allows for the suspension of certain rights of a member state if there is a serious and persistent breach of the EU’s fundamental values.

Background: 

  • The Financial Times has reported that Budapest's reluctance to extend a series of EU sanctions against Russia in recent days has led to intensified discussions among EU member states about the need to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in key EU decisions.
  • The FT’s sources said that if Hungary attempts to block the renewal of another sanctions package against Russia in July 2025, the EU's determination to take action against Budapest may reach its peak.

