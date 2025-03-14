Zelenskyy: Kursk operation has achieved its objective

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asserted that Ukraine's defence forces have achieved the Kursk operation's principal objective of drawing Russian soldiers away from the cities of Pokrovsk and Sumy and the Kharkiv front.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The situation in Kursk Oblast is understandably very difficult. The objective of the Kursk operation was to divert enemy forces from Pokrovsk, the Kharkiv front and Sumy. Our soldiers are absolutely heroic – they have taken a heavy blow.

The first objective was to ease the pressure on the Kharkiv front. They [the Russians – ed.] moved as many of their troops as possible from there to Kursk. Then they started withdrawing forces from the Eastern front but did not abandon their main objective – Pokrovsk. We understood all of this."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the situation on the Pokrovsk and Kharkiv fronts has been stabilised thanks to the Kursk operation.

The president also thanked the soldiers for their efforts in the Kursk operation, stating that it had fulfilled its mission.

Quote: "I believe it has accomplished its objective. I think the situation on the Pokrovsk front is now stable, and it will be very difficult [for the Russians – ed.] to find another opportunity to occupy Pokrovsk."

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has denied reports that Ukrainian units in Russia’s Kursk Oblast are encircled, as Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have claimed.

