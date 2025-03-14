Security advisers to the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany and France have departed for Washington on an unannounced visit.

Source: Welt, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Welt reported that Jens Plötner, the German Chancellor's security adviser, and his UK and French counterparts, Jonathan Powell and Emmanuel Bonne, went to the United States on 14 March.

They are expected to meet with Mike Waltz, US President Donald Trump's national security advisor, at the White House.

The previously unknown trip was planned on short notice, according to Welt, and comes amid Europe's refusal to participate in negotiations to "end the war" in Ukraine.

Background:

This week, Ukraine and the United States held talks in Saudi Arabia and agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, contingent on Russia's consent.

Following this, US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Trump described the talks as "good and productive".

The United States has previously stated that Europe's participation in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine is tied to the sanctions imposed on Moscow.

