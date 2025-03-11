All Sections
Kyiv-Washington talks: Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire if Russia also stops

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 11 March 2025, 20:06
Ukraine has said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire provided that Russia agrees to the same terms. The declaration came during discussions between Ukrainian and US officials in Saudi Arabia.

Source: a joint statement following the meeting of the Ukrainian and US delegations in Jeddah

Quote: "Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation.

The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace."

Details: The statement indicates that the delegations discussed the importance of the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children during such ceasefire.

The delegations also agreed to name the members of their negotiating teams and immediately begin negotiations to establish a lasting peace that guarantees Ukraine's long-term security.

"The United States committed to discussing these specific proposals with representatives from Russia. The Ukrainian delegation reiterated that European partners shall be involved in the peace process," the statement said.

The US and Ukrainian presidents have also "agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources to expand Ukraine’s economy, offset the cost of American assistance, and guarantee Ukraine’s long-term prosperity and security".

Previously: The statement also indicates that the US is lifting its pause in military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

