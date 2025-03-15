Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and 46 artillery systems on 14 March – Ukraine's General Staff
Saturday, 15 March 2025, 07:19
Russia has lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded, 15 armoured combat vehicles and 28 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 892,840 (+1,180) military personnel;
- 10,315 (+2) tanks;
- 21,458 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,483 (+28) artillery systems;
- 1,315 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,103 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 29,233 (+97) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 40,571 (+102) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,777 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!