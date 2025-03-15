UK PM: We cannot allow Putin to "play games" with ceasefire in Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin should not be allowed to "play games" with the possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; The Guardian

Details: The UK PM will host a meeting on Saturday 15 March of the "coalition of the willing" – a group of countries that have agreed to help keep the peace in Ukraine.

Starmer will try to put pressure on the Kremlin to "finally come to the table" and "stop the barbaric attacks on Ukraine".

European countries, the European Commission, NATO, Canada, Ukraine, Australia, and New Zealand are expected to attend the virtual meeting, which will provide information on the aid they can provide to secure a peace agreement.

"We can’t allow President Putin to play games with President Trump’s deal," said the UK PM. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Starmer stressed that the Kremlin's complete disregard for US President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal only demonstrates that Putin "is not serious about peace".

Quote from Starmer: "If Russia finally comes to the table, then we must be ready to monitor a ceasefire to ensure it is a serious, and enduring peace, if they don’t, then we need to strain every sinew to ramp up economic pressure on Russia to secure an end to this war."

