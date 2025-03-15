All Sections
Zelenskyy outlines measures for partners to take first steps to end war

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 15 March 2025, 17:09
Zelenskyy outlines measures for partners to take first steps to end war
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that increasing sanctions on Russia, providing security guarantees for Ukraine and investing in Ukraine's defence production are key measures to take the first steps towards ending the war.

Source: Zelenskyy during a video conference of the coalition of the willing, convened by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reported by European Pravda; Ukrainian President's Office

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that decisive measures are needed to take at least the first steps to end the war.

"This includes sanctions – sanctions against Russia must not only be maintained but continuously strengthened. And I ask you to take these steps and to work with your partners on this," Zelenskyy said.

"Second – we must define a clear position on security guarantees. Security is the key to making peace reliable and lasting. We need to keep working on the contingents that will form the foundation of Europe’s future Armed Forces," he stressed.

He also stressed that having European forces on the ground, backed by Washington, would increase the reliability of peace.

Zelenskyy also underlined the importance of investing in defence production both in Ukraine, where it is developing at the fastest pace, and in European countries.

"Also, I ask you not to forget about strengthening air defence – both in Ukraine and, in the future, in your countries. We all need protection. I thank each of you who is helping us with this air defence," Zelenskyy said.

"And third – we need to unite not only Europe and the G7 but also all other countries around the world for the sake of peace. Many of you have connections across the globe – in Latin America, Asia, Africa, and the Pacific region," he said.

Background:

  • Following an online meeting on 15 March, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the coalition of the willing was entering an operational phase. Military officials are set to meet in the UK on Thursday to consider ways to reinforce the future peace agreement.
  • Starmer also mentioned two pressure points that could compel Russia to enter negotiations. 

ZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian war
Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
