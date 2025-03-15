All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Starmer identifies military support and sanctions as key to pressuring Russia into negotiations

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 15 March 2025, 16:20
Starmer identifies military support and sanctions as key to pressuring Russia into negotiations
Keir Starmer. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pointed out two main pressure points that could push Russia to the negotiating table.

Source: Starmer at a press conference after an online meeting with the leaders of the coalition of the willing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer was asked what could be done to force Russia to the negotiating table

Advertisement:

Quote: "The first is more military capability for Ukraine and fresh commitments have been put on the table this morning in that regard."

The second, he said, is a set of sanctions against Russia.

"We want to tighten the sanctions still further. And we discussed this morning how much further we can go, including the question of frozen assets," he said. 

"So we discussed further sanctions that have got nothing to do with the assets which we will take forward as a result of this morning's discussion, but also continuing the discussion about what more can be done on the assets themselves," Starmer said. 

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKRussiasanctionsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing
Trump on Russia: very valuable earth which US should be dealing with
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
US State Department denies deleting data on abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
All News
UK
Starmer: Military officials to work in UK on plan for Ukraine-Russia peace deal
UK PM: Putin will have to come to negotiation table
Russia must agree to ceasefire with no conditions, UK foreign secretary says
RECENT NEWS
09:58
"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing
09:24
Trump satisfied with conversations with Putin and Zelenskyy
09:14
Trump on Russia: very valuable earth which US should be dealing with
08:46
Russia attacks Ukraine with 171 drones overnight: 75 destroyed by air defences, 63 fail to reach their targets
08:45
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
08:19
Russians increase number of attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 10 injured, including 4 children – photos
07:38
Russia loses 1,400 soldiers on 19 March
07:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
06:52
They set targets deep inside Russia on fire: the untold story of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: