Starmer identifies military support and sanctions as key to pressuring Russia into negotiations

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pointed out two main pressure points that could push Russia to the negotiating table.

Source: Starmer at a press conference after an online meeting with the leaders of the coalition of the willing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer was asked what could be done to force Russia to the negotiating table

Quote: "The first is more military capability for Ukraine and fresh commitments have been put on the table this morning in that regard."

The second, he said, is a set of sanctions against Russia.

"We want to tighten the sanctions still further. And we discussed this morning how much further we can go, including the question of frozen assets," he said.

"So we discussed further sanctions that have got nothing to do with the assets which we will take forward as a result of this morning's discussion, but also continuing the discussion about what more can be done on the assets themselves," Starmer said.

Background:

Recently, dozens of European MPs urged Belgium to confiscate Russian assets frozen under its jurisdiction.

On 13 March, the French National Assembly [the lower chamber of the French parliament] adopted a resolution calling for increased support for Ukraine and the seizure of frozen Russian assets.

