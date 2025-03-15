All Sections
Starmer: Military officials to work in UK on plan for Ukraine-Russia peace deal

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 15:48
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that military officials will meet next week to plan for a possible peace deal in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Starmer at a press conference after a virtual meeting with leaders participating in the coalition of the willing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer noted that the "coalition of the willing" is more important than ever before.

Quote: "We agreed we will keep increasing the pressure on Russia, keep the military aid flowing to Ukraine, and keep tightening restrictions on Russia's economy to weaken Putin's war machine and bring him to the table," he said. 

Starmer added that the nations from the coalition had agreed to accelerate practical work to support a potential peace deal.

"So we will now move into an operational phase. Our militaries will meet on Thursday this week here in the United Kingdom to put strong and robust plans in place to swing in behind a peace deal and guarantee Ukraine's future security," the UK prime minister stressed. 

"President Trump has offered Putin the way forward to a lasting peace. Now we must make this a reality. So this is the moment to keep driving towards the outcome that we want to see: to end the killing, [to achieve] a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and lasting security for all of us," he stressed. 

Background: 

  • Bloomberg reported that France and the UK are leading discussions with 37 countries to form a "coalition of the willing" for Ukraine in the event of a peaceful settlement.
  • On 12 March, the defence ministers from five leading European countries held talks in Paris to coordinate support for Ukraine. They will meet again next week to continue discussing "military planning" in the event of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

