Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened in 3 years

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 March 2025, 17:29
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Kyiv’s partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened at the current pace within five years, though it could be achieved in three.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing broadcast by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "Everyone understands that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened at the current pace within five years. We believe this is too long and poses risks. We have demonstrated that, in wartime, it can be done faster.

Our partners agree that it can be achieved in three years, but this requires a strong collective effort – boosting production across all allied countries to establish real security guarantees for all of Europe."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that partners are not looking to "reduce the Ukrainian military" but to strengthen it – as a guarantor of Ukraine’s security today and, in the future, a guarantor of security for Europe. He called this a positive signal.

"As for maintaining and strengthening such an army, everyone recognises that this is a shared responsibility, as Ukraine cannot shoulder the financial burden alone," the president added.

"In addition to the army, it is understood that we need to strengthen ourselves by harnessing Ukrainian technologies, investing in our production, and, after the war, opening relevant production facilities using our technologies or, in collaboration with our partners' technologies, establishing such facilities in allied states," he said.

