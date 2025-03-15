Putin is stalling for time, not seeking peace or truce, Finnish president says

Alexander Stubb at a press conference in Kyiv on 3 April 2024. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has stated that Russia is attempting to play a long game in Ukraine but does not genuinely seek a ceasefire or peace.

Source: Stubb following a video conference of the coalition of the willing organised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reported by European Pravda, citing Yle, a Finnish public service media company

Details: Stubb believes that Russia is now trying to stall.

Advertisement:

"Putin does not seek a truce, ceasefire or peace. His fundamental goal, namely the destruction of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, has not changed at all," Stubb said.

"We hope we can continue the pressure from the West to force Russia to cease fire," he added.

Stubb asserts that progress was made during the supportive meeting hosted by Starmer. The Finnish president stated that a coalition of countries willing to support Ukraine was being formed, with approximately 30 like-minded nations from Europe and beyond.

"The United Kingdom and France are playing a strong leadership role and everyone has a clear vision of the situation: Ukraine wants peace and a ceasefire, Russia doesn't," Stubb said.

Background:

Following the online meeting on 15 March, Starmer announced that the coalition of the willing was entering an operational phase. Military officials are set to meet in the UK on Thursday to consider ways to reinforce the future peace agreement.

Starmer also mentioned two pressure points that could compel Russia to enter negotiations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!