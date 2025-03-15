All Sections
EU explores possibility of creating its own network of reconnaissance satellites

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 15 March 2025, 19:42
EU explores possibility of creating its own network of reconnaissance satellites
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Brussels is exploring the possibility of creating a new satellite network for military intelligence as doubts grow about the US commitment to European defence.

Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The system will be aimed at partially replacing US capabilities after President Donald Trump suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine this month, which underscored Europe's dependence on America.

"Given the changes in the geopolitical situation, the European Commission is considering expanding its satellite capabilities to improve geospatial intelligence support for security," Defence and Space Commissioner Andrius Kubilius told the Financial Times.

The new satellite network will be used to detect threats such as troop movements and coordinate military operations.

Discussions have only just begun, but the European Commissioner said that the EU needs a network that will complement other programmes used for navigation and Earth observation.

It will have to provide updated information more frequently than the low-orbiting Copernicus satellite, which monitors climate change and natural disasters but only generates images every 24 hours.

While acknowledging that the project will be expensive and take time, Kubilius said he would ask member states if they would like a "temporary commercial approach".

The system would operate in low Earth orbit, he said. The best commercial systems can track targets and military deployments with data updates every 30 minutes, he said.

The Commission is also procuring IRIS², its own multi-orbit broadband network in low Earth orbit. This year, it will complete the Govsatcom programme, which will interconnect member states' systems.

Background: On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's administration agreed to resume military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after Kyiv said it was ready to support Washington's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia.

