US confirms full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

US military aid is once again reaching Ukraine and intelligence sharing between Kyiv and Washington has been fully restored following talks in Saudi Arabia on 11 March.

Source: CNN, citing an unnamed US official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Deliveries of artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems have resumed as part of the packages approved by the Biden administration.

Some of these weapons were stored in Poland before being sent to Ukraine, CNN said. Poland had earlier confirmed that deliveries had resumed.

CNN’s source said American contractors who are in Ukraine to assist with maintenance, training and support for more complex weapons systems have also resumed their work.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had also previously confirmed that the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine has ended.

Background: Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

