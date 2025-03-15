Merkel rejects accusations that she was always trying to "understand Putin"

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made it clear that she categorically rejects the derogatory use of the term "Putin-Versteher" (one who understands Putin) to describe her.

Source: Merkel in an interview with Berliner Zeitung, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merkel dismissed criticism of decisions she made as chancellor regarding the war in Ukraine, saying she had very few illusions about Putin.

"I recommend putting yourself in my shoes at that time. And I also recommend not immediately saying, when a different perspective emerges today, that you made the wrong decision then. I certainly don't accept that about my decision," she said.

Asked how she felt about the term "Putin-Versteher", which is used to describe people who discuss Putin's view on NATO's eastward expansion, Merkel replied: "Not very good."

"Understanding what Putin is doing by putting yourself in his shoes is not wrong," she said.

"There is no justification for his invasion of another country. But discourse about Russia's interests should be allowed," Merkel said.

The way she sees it, Putin is very concerned about recognition – "especially from America". This way of thinking stems from the Cold War; for him, the relevant actors are not Germany or the EU, but the truly great power, the United States of America. "It was and is his point of reference," Merkel said.

Regarding the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office, Merkel said she found it very disturbing. "I would have preferred not to have seen this meeting, especially given that the whole of Russia saw it, including President Putin," she said.

Background:

In a recent interview with Spiegel, Merkel said that Putin had no intention of attacking Ukraine at the beginning of his presidency and that his plan had evolved over the years, partly in response to the behaviour of the West.

She also expressed her indignation at being made a scapegoat for the war in Ukraine.

