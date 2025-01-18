Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has claimed that Ukraine cannot remain an independent state without support from the US and NATO.

Source: German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merkel asserted just before Donald Trump's inauguration as US president that the transatlantic partnership is more important than ever.

Speaking at the Christian Democratic Union reception in Düsseldorf, she stated that the fundamental principle of the European post-war system, territorial integrity, has become ineffective as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Only with the United States and through the NATO framework can it be ensured "that [Kremlin leader Vladimir] Putin does not win the war and that Ukraine remains an independent state," Merkel said.

Merkel described Trump as a "special president," stating that he defends the "legitimate interests" of the United States, though he does not believe in "win-win situations" in multilateral cooperation, but rather that there is always a winner and a loser.

"We won't change Donald Trump, but we can react to him," Merkel said, adding that the US would be unwise not to seek allies in Europe. "We are also a strong factor," she remarked.

Background:

German opposition CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz sees Donald Trump's presidency as an opportunity for Europe.

The US President-elect Donald Trump had previously confirmed that he believes it is essential for NATO members, including European ones, to spend 5% of GDP on defence. Germany, under Chancellor Merkel, had not met the 2% defence spending requirement, which led to harsh criticism from Trump.

