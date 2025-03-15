All Sections
Voice of America halts operations, most employees suspended, former Voice of America journalist says

Serhiy SydorenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 23:41
Ostap Yarysh. Photo: Yarysh on Facebbok

Despite the absence of an official announcement regarding the shutdown of the international broadcaster Voice of America, journalists confirm that the suspension of its staff is nearly total.

Source: former Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Yarysh stated that nearly all employees have been suspended, effectively shutting down the broadcaster.

Quote from Yarysh: "Practically everyone I know at Voice of America, from various departments and language services, received emails today informing them that they are being placed on involuntary leave for an indefinite period. This means that, as of now, Voice of America, which broadcasts in 49 languages worldwide, has ceased operations. 

It is not clear when and in what form it [the work – ed.] will resume and whether it will resume."

Details: Ostap Yarysh was a leading journalist in the Ukrainian service of Voice of America until last week when he was laid off as part of a reduction by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As a result, he is not subject to the non-disclosure restrictions imposed on current employees.

Other independent sources confirm the same information. The NRP reports that all full-time employees of Voice of America, including the Office for Cuba Broadcasting, have been suspended – affecting over 1,000 people.

Background:

  • Previously, reports indicated major problems at Voice of America, with mass suspensions of journalists.
  • On 15 March, it was revealed that the Trump administration cut funding for the entire Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty network.
  • Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has already described the decision as "a massive gift to America's enemies".

