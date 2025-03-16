Russians attack city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast with drones: one killed, three injured – photo
Sunday, 16 March 2025, 08:26
Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 15 March, killing one person.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: Three people were injured, including two teenagers. One person was killed.
Three strikes hit a residential area, setting houses on fire over areas of 80 and 200 square metres. Dry grass covering one hectare also caught fire due to the attack.
