Russians attack city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast with drones: one killed, three injured – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 March 2025, 08:26
Russians attack city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast with drones: one killed, three injured – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 15 March, killing one person.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Three people were injured, including two teenagers. One person was killed.

The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Three strikes hit a residential area, setting houses on fire over areas of 80 and 200 square metres. Dry grass covering one hectare also caught fire due to the attack.

