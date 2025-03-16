All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff reports Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrawal from Sudzha in Kursk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 March 2025, 10:35
Google map on the left, General Staff map on the right. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine’s General Staff has released a map showing the complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s General Staff on Telegram

Details: The map was released in the morning report. 

By comparing it to Google Maps, it is clear that Ukrainian forces are now far outside the town

 
Territories in blue are Russian territories controlled by Ukraine
Map: Ukraine’s General Staff

Background: Earlier, analysts from DeepState reported that Russian troops had taken over the town of Sudzha.

