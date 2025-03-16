Ukraine's General Staff reports Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrawal from Sudzha in Kursk Oblast
Sunday, 16 March 2025, 10:35
Ukraine’s General Staff has released a map showing the complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Source: Ukraine’s General Staff on Telegram
Details: The map was released in the morning report.
By comparing it to Google Maps, it is clear that Ukrainian forces are now far outside the town
Background: Earlier, analysts from DeepState reported that Russian troops had taken over the town of Sudzha.
