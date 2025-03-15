All Sections
Russians take control of Sudzha – DeepState

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 March 2025, 19:04
Situation in the vicinity of Sudzha. Photo: DeepState Map

The DeepState project and maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicate that Russian troops have taken over the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which had been under Ukrainian control since August 2024.

Source: DeepState, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from DeepState: "The enemy occupied Sudzha, Rubanshchina and Novolyubovka".

Details: The General Staff's report as of 08:00 on 15 March included a map of the Kursk front, where the town of Sudzha was not marked as controlled by Ukraine.

 
Territories in blue are Russian territories controlled by Ukraine
ScreenShot: DeepState map as of 15 March, 2025

Background

  • On 12 March, Suspilne journalists reported that Russian troops had entered the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, and that fighting was taking place there.
  • UP reported that the Russians first entered the outskirts of Sudzha on the evening of 8 March.

Read more: Six months in Kursk: the problems facing Ukraine's defence forces

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

