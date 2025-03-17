All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's General Staff: Over 20 combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front over past day

Stepan HaftkoMonday, 17 March 2025, 08:21
Ukraine's General Staff: Over 20 combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front over past day
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 112 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. The fighting was most intense on the Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kursk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 March

Quote: "The enemy launched one missile strike and 81 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory yesterday [on 16 March], using one missile and dropping 135 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out more than 5,794 bombardments on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas and used 2,534 kamikaze drones in their attacks."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian forces five times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka and towards Kutkivka.  

On the Kupiansk front, 11 combat clashes occurred. Ukrainian forces held the defence near Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, Lozova and Zahryzove and towards Kupiansk and Holubivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched 10 attacks and tried to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka and Zelena Dolyna and towards Hryhorivka, Novomykhailivka and Nove.

On the Siversk front, the Russians stormed the Ukrainian positions three times near Bilohorivka and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defence forces and Russian troops clashed three times near the town of Chasiv Yar and towards Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces mounted 14 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Druzhba.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Zvirove, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novoserhiivka, Uspenivka, Yasenove and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian positions 10 times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Skudne and towards Shevchenko.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks near Pryvilne and Vilne Pole and towards Novopil.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky and towards Zherebianka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces conducted no active offensive operations.

In the operational zone on the Kursk front, Ukrainian defence forces and Russian troops clashed 14 times. The Russians launched 11 airstrikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and 289 artillery bombardments, 12 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

There is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
Russia attacks Ukraine with 145 drones and ballistic missiles after Trump-Putin talks on ceasefire
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
US withdraws from group investigating Russia's crimes in Ukraine – NYT
Ukrainian military shows Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast after three years of intense battles for village – video
US secretary of state on ending Russia's war against Ukraine: there's Plan A and Plan B
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Russians strike town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast twice, 2 civilians injured – photos
20:32
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia: 2 injured
20:23
White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority
20:08
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
19:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
19:46
Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says
18:59
Zelenskyy agrees to US proposal to halt strikes on Russia's energy facilities, Bloomberg says
18:33
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
17:54
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
17:51
Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: