Ukraine's General Staff: Over 20 combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front over past day

Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 112 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. The fighting was most intense on the Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kursk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 March

Quote: "The enemy launched one missile strike and 81 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory yesterday [on 16 March], using one missile and dropping 135 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out more than 5,794 bombardments on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas and used 2,534 kamikaze drones in their attacks."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian forces five times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka and towards Kutkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, 11 combat clashes occurred. Ukrainian forces held the defence near Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, Lozova and Zahryzove and towards Kupiansk and Holubivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched 10 attacks and tried to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka and Zelena Dolyna and towards Hryhorivka, Novomykhailivka and Nove.

On the Siversk front, the Russians stormed the Ukrainian positions three times near Bilohorivka and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defence forces and Russian troops clashed three times near the town of Chasiv Yar and towards Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces mounted 14 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Druzhba.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 Russian attacks near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Zvirove, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novoserhiivka, Uspenivka, Yasenove and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian positions 10 times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Skudne and towards Shevchenko.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks near Pryvilne and Vilne Pole and towards Novopil.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky and towards Zherebianka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces conducted no active offensive operations.

In the operational zone on the Kursk front, Ukrainian defence forces and Russian troops clashed 14 times. The Russians launched 11 airstrikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and 289 artillery bombardments, 12 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

There is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!