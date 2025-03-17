EU chief diplomat: EU defence ministers to discuss military aid package for Ukraine on 2-3 April in Poland

The extensive military aid package for Ukraine, proposed by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, will be discussed at an informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Warsaw on 2-3 April.

Source: Kaja Kallas before the EU Council meeting in Brussels on 17 March, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "There is broad political support for this initiative, which is good, but there are a lot of details that need to be worked out because there are also defence ministers that need to have a say, and we have a meeting of defence ministers. But it’s important that the Council said that we need to move swiftly and that is what we are doing."

Details: The European Commission confirmed to European Pravda that this refers to an informal meeting of the EU defence ministers, which will take place in Warsaw.

Diplomatic sources familiar with Kallas’ updated military aid proposals told European Pravda that the initiative envisions military support for Ukraine in 2025 worth between €20 billion and €40 billion. It will cover Ukraine’s urgent needs, including air defence systems and missiles, ammunition and military training.

The initiative includes forming a coalition of the willing, ensuring voluntary participation by EU states in military aid to Ukraine. This approach aims to bypass potential vetoes from countries such as Hungary and Slovakia, the sources added.

Background: On 17 March, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reiterated that Hungary would oppose Brussels' proposals for supporting Ukraine.

