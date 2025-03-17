All Sections
UK says "significant number" of countries ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 17 March 2025, 16:26
Stock photo: Getty Images

A "significant number" of countries are prepared to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached with Russia.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A spokesperson for the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that more than 30 countries are expected to join the coalition of the willing to support Ukraine. 

This is more than the 27 leaders who participated in the virtual summit led by Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

"The contribution capabilities will vary, but this will be a significant force, with a significant number of countries providing troops and a larger group contributing in other ways," the spokesperson said.

The leaders of countries participating in the Saturday video conference of the "coalition of the willing" represented Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa also participated in the event.

Background:

  • Following an online meeting of the coalition of the willing on 15 March, Starmer announced that military officials would gather in the UK on Thursday 20 March to plan how to strengthen a future peace agreement.
  • Starmer presented plans for a Western peacekeeping force of over 10,000 soldiers for Ukraine during a meeting of the leaders of the coalition of the willing on 15 March.
  • However, Starmer added that any post-ceasefire plans for Ukraine would need to involve cooperation with the United States.

